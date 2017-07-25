banner20

Manitoba’s Weather Forecast – Wednesday, July 26th

Andrew McCrea
Posted: July 25th at 7:00pm brandon, Featured, NEWS, manitoba, Winnipeg, westman, interlake, eastman, central plains, parkland, pembina, northern

WINNIPEG, MB. — Wednesday, July 26th should see mostly sunshine across Manitoba.

There will be some wind in the south with a mix of clouds in northern regions.

For the latest forecast in your Manitoba community, check MyToba’s My Weather here.

Winnipeg

Mainly sunny in Winnipeg Wednesday.

Wind northwest at 20-kilometres per hour gusting to 40.

Reaching for a high of 26 C, but feeling more like 29 with the humidex.

Clear overnight with a low of 15 C.

Brandon

Sunny in Brandon Wednesday.

Wind northwest at 20-kilometres per hour gusting up to 40.

Reaching for a high of 28 C, but feeling closer to 30 with the humidex.

Clear overnight with a low of 13 C.

The Pas

Mainly sunny in The Pas Wednesday.

A high of 27 C expected with the humidex at 29 C.

Clear overnight with a low of 16 C.

Thompson

A mix of sun and cloud in Thompson Wednesday.

Reaching for a high of 26 C.

Clear overnight into Thursday with a low of 14 C.

Churchill

A mix of sun and cloud in Churchill Wednesday.

Wind north at 20-kilometres per hour, but becoming light in the late afternoon.

A high of 20 C expected.

Clear overnight with a low of 12 C.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
