Manitoba’s Weather Forecast – Wednesday, July 26th
WINNIPEG, MB. — Wednesday, July 26th should see mostly sunshine across Manitoba.
There will be some wind in the south with a mix of clouds in northern regions.
For the latest forecast in your Manitoba community, check MyToba’s My Weather here.
Winnipeg
Mainly sunny in Winnipeg Wednesday.
Wind northwest at 20-kilometres per hour gusting to 40.
Reaching for a high of 26 C, but feeling more like 29 with the humidex.
Clear overnight with a low of 15 C.
Brandon
Sunny in Brandon Wednesday.
Wind northwest at 20-kilometres per hour gusting up to 40.
Reaching for a high of 28 C, but feeling closer to 30 with the humidex.
Clear overnight with a low of 13 C.
The Pas
Mainly sunny in The Pas Wednesday.
A high of 27 C expected with the humidex at 29 C.
Clear overnight with a low of 16 C.
Thompson
A mix of sun and cloud in Thompson Wednesday.
Reaching for a high of 26 C.
Clear overnight into Thursday with a low of 14 C.
Churchill
A mix of sun and cloud in Churchill Wednesday.
Wind north at 20-kilometres per hour, but becoming light in the late afternoon.
A high of 20 C expected.
Clear overnight with a low of 12 C.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – File