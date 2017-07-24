Manitoba’s Weather Forecast – Tuesday, July 25th

WINNIPEG, MB. — The westerly wind will gust in southern Manitoba on Tuesday.

Central and northern Manitoba can expect rain or thundershowers.

For the latest forecast in your Manitoba community, check MyToba’s My Weather here.

Winnipeg

A mix of sun and cloud in Winnipeg Tuesday.

Wind from the west at 20-kilometres per hour gusting to 40.

Reaching for a high of 26 C, but feeling more like 31 with the humidex.

Clear overnight with a low of 15 C.

Brandon

Mainly sunny in Brandon Tuesday.

Wind out of the west at 30-kilometres per hour gusting up to 50 in the morning.

Reaching for a high of 26 C, but feeling more like 28 C with the humidex.

Clear overnight with a low of 14 C.

The Pas

Cloudy with showers in The Pas on Tuesday.

Wind from the west at 30-kilometres per hour.

A high of 23 C expected, but feeling more like 26 with the humidex.

Clear overnight with a low of 16 C.

Thompson

Rain in Thompson on Tuesday.

Around 5 to 10 mm expected.

Wind out of the northwest at 20-kilometres per hour late in the afternoon.

Reaching for a high of 22 C.

Cloudy periods overnight with a low of 14 C.

Churchill

Showers with risk of a thunderstorm Tuesday in Churchill.

Wind out of the southwest at 20-kilometres, becoming light around the lunch hour.

Reaching for a high of 23 C.

Clearing overnight with a low of 9 C.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Andrew McCrea