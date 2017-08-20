Manitoba’s Weather Forecast – Monday, August 21st

WINNIPEG, MB. — Most of Manitoba can expect a damp Monday ahead.

Thunderstorms are in Winnipeg’s and Brandon’s forecast. It will be smoky in The Pas.

For the latest forecast in your Manitoba community, check MyToba’s My Weather here.

Winnipeg

Cloudy in Winnipeg Monday.

Showers in the morning and early afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm, then clearing.

Wind out of the southwest at 20-kilometres per hour in the early afternoon.

Reaching for a high of 22 C.

Clear overnight with a low of 10 C.

Brandon

Cloudy in Winnipeg Monday.

A chance of showers in the morning and early afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm, then clearing.

Wind out of the northwest at 30-kilometres per hour in the early afternoon.

Reaching for a high of 24 C.

Clear overnight with a low of 7 C.

The Pas

Mainly sunny in The Pas Monday, but it will be smoky.

Increasing cloudiness near noon.

Wind out of the northwest at 20-kilometres per hour Monday morning.

A high of 20 C expected.

Clearing overnight with a low of 10 C.

Thompson

Cloudy in Thompson Monday with rain in the afternoon.

Wind out of the northwest at 20-clicks per hour in the morning.

Reaching for a high of 15 C.

Cloudy overnight with showers and a low of 9 C.

Churchill

Cloudy in Churchill Monday with showers in the morning and early afternoon.

Wind out of the northeast at 30-kilometres an hour as we reach for a high of 12 C.

Clearing overnight.

Down to a low of 7 C.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File