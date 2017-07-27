Manitoba’s Weather Forecast – Friday, July 28th

WINNIPEG, MB. — Wet in central and northern Manitoba on Friday.

Lots of sunshine and some moderate wind in the south as we wrap up the work week.

For the latest forecast in your Manitoba community, check MyToba’s My Weather here.

Winnipeg

Mainly sunny in Winnipeg on Friday.

Wind out of the south at 30-kilometres before lunch.

Reaching for a high of 31 C, but feeling more like 38 C with the humidex.

Clear overnight as we head into Saturday.

Dropping to a low of 19 C.

Brandon

Mainly sunny in Brandon Friday with increasing cloudiness late in the afternoon.

Wind becoming southwest 30-kilometres per hour after lunch.

Reaching for a high of 32 C, but feeling close to 37 C with the humidex.

Cloudy periods with a chance of showers overnight.

A low of 15 C.

The Pas

A mix of sun and cloud to start Friday in The Pas.

Showers or thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Wind out of the northwest at 20-kilometres per hour late in the day.

Reaching for a high of 32 C, but feeling close to 37 C with the humidex.

Clear overnight as we head into Saturday.

Down to a low of 17 C.

Thompson

Sunny in Thompson Friday with increasing cloudiness in the afternoon.

Showers expected late in the afternoon with a south wind at 20-kilometres per hour.

Reaching for a high of 31 C, but feeling like 34 C with the windchill.

Cloudy with showers and a low of 15 C overnight.

Churchill

Clearing Friday morning in Churchill.

Wind from the south at 20-kilometres per hour.

Reaching for a high of 31 C, but feeling more like 36 C with the humidex.

Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 15.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File