Manitoba’s Weather Forecast – August 23rd
WINNIPEG, MB. — A cloudy Wednesday ahead in southern Manitoba with lots of sunshine in the north.
For the latest forecast in your Manitoba community, check MyToba’s My Weather here.
Winnipeg
Cloudy with a chance of showers in Winnipeg Wednesday.
Wind becoming east 20 km/h in the afternoon.
High 22.
Cloudy periods overnight with a low of 10.
Brandon
Mainly cloudy with a chance of showers in Brandon Wednesday.
Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h in the morning.
High 26.
Cloudy with a chance of showers overnight.
Down to a low of 11.
The Pas
A mix of sun and cloud in The Pas Wednesday.
A chance of showers with smoky conditions.
High 22.
Clear overnight with a low of 10.
Thompson
Mainly sunny in Thompson Wednesday.
High 21.
Clear overnight with a low of 6.
Churchill
Mainly sunny in Churchill Wednesday.
High 16.
Clear overnight.
A low of 7.
—MyToba News
Photo – File