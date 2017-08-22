Manitoba’s Weather Forecast – August 23rd

WINNIPEG, MB. — A cloudy Wednesday ahead in southern Manitoba with lots of sunshine in the north.

For the latest forecast in your Manitoba community, check MyToba’s My Weather here.

Winnipeg

Cloudy with a chance of showers in Winnipeg Wednesday.

Wind becoming east 20 km/h in the afternoon.

High 22.

Cloudy periods overnight with a low of 10.

Brandon

Mainly cloudy with a chance of showers in Brandon Wednesday.

Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h in the morning.

High 26.

Cloudy with a chance of showers overnight.

Down to a low of 11.

The Pas

A mix of sun and cloud in The Pas Wednesday.

A chance of showers with smoky conditions.

High 22.

Clear overnight with a low of 10.

Thompson

Mainly sunny in Thompson Wednesday.

High 21.

Clear overnight with a low of 6.

Churchill

Mainly sunny in Churchill Wednesday.

High 16.

Clear overnight.

A low of 7.

—MyToba News

Photo – File