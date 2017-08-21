Manitoba’s Weather Forecast – August 22nd

WINNIPEG, MB. — A sunny Tuesday is ahead for most of Manitoba, but it will be windy in the south.

Daytime highs in the north are below seasonal averages, but only ever so slightly.

For the latest forecast in your Manitoba community, check MyToba’s My Weather here.

Winnipeg

Sunny in Winnipeg Tuesday.

Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon.

Wind west at 20-kilometres per hour shifting to the north and gusting between 30 and 50 in the afternoon.

Reaching for a high of 23 C.

Clear overnight with a low of 11 C.

Brandon

Sunny in Brandon Tuesday.

Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon.

Wind out of the northwest and gusting between 20 and 40-kilometres per hour in the morning.

Reaching for a high of 24 C.

Cloudy periods overnight.

Down to a low of 10 C.

The Pas

Sunny in The Pas Tuesday.

Increasing cloudiness near noon with local smoke.

Wind from the northeast at 20-kilometres per hour in the afternoon.

A high of 21 C expected.

Cloudy overnight with a low of 13 C.

Thompson

Cloudy with a chance of showers early Tuesday morning in Thompson.

Becoming a mix of sun and cloud as the day wears on.

Reaching for a high of 18 C.

Clear overnight with a low of 5 C.

Churchill

Mainly sunny in Churchill Tuesday.

Wind from the north at 20-kilometres per hour.

Reaching for a high of 13 C.

Clear overnight with a low of 8 C.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Andrew McCrea