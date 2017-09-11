Manitoba’s Tuesday Weather Forecast – September 12th

Andrew McCrea
Posted: September 11th at 7:00pm

WINNIPEG, MB. — It’s going to be a hot one Tuesday in southern Manitoba.

Temperatures should reach 32 C in Winnipeg and Brandon.

Winnipeg

Sunny in Winnipeg Tuesday.

Wind southwest at 20 km/h becoming light in the morning.

High 32. Humidex 34.

Clear overnight.

Low 13.

Brandon

Sunny in Brandon Tuesday.

Wind becoming west 20 km/h early in the afternoon.

High 32. Humidex 34.

Clear overnight.

Low 9.

The Pas

Mainly sunny in The Pas Tuesday.

Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h early in the afternoon.

High 23.

Cloudy periods overnight.

Low 8.

Thompson

A mix of sun and cloud in Thompson Tuesday.

High 16.

Cloudy periods with a chance of showers overnight.

Low plus 4.

Churchill

Periods of rain or drizzle Tuesday in Churchill.

Wind northwest 40 km/h gusting to 60.

High 7.

Periods of rain overnight.

Low plus 5.

