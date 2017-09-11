Manitoba’s Tuesday Weather Forecast – September 12th
WINNIPEG, MB. — It’s going to be a hot one Tuesday in southern Manitoba.
Temperatures should reach 32 C in Winnipeg and Brandon.
For the latest forecast in your Manitoba community, check MyToba’s My Weather here.
Winnipeg
Sunny in Winnipeg Tuesday.
Wind southwest at 20 km/h becoming light in the morning.
High 32. Humidex 34.
Clear overnight.
Low 13.
Brandon
Sunny in Brandon Tuesday.
Wind becoming west 20 km/h early in the afternoon.
High 32. Humidex 34.
Clear overnight.
Low 9.
The Pas
Mainly sunny in The Pas Tuesday.
Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h early in the afternoon.
High 23.
Cloudy periods overnight.
Low 8.
Thompson
A mix of sun and cloud in Thompson Tuesday.
High 16.
Cloudy periods with a chance of showers overnight.
Low plus 4.
Churchill
Periods of rain or drizzle Tuesday in Churchill.
Wind northwest 40 km/h gusting to 60.
High 7.
Periods of rain overnight.
Low plus 5.
—MyToba News
Photo – File