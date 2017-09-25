Manitoba’s Tuesday Weather Forecast – Sept. 26

Andrew McCrea
Posted: 18 minutes ago

WINNIPEG, MB. — Northern Manitoba will be getting some sunshine Tuesday.

Other parts of the province will stay pretty cloudy with showers possible in Winnipeg, Brandon, and The Pas.

For the latest forecast in your Manitoba community, check MyToba’s My Weather here.

Winnipeg

Cloudy Tuesday in Winnipeg with showers.

High 12.

Cloudy periods overnight.

Low plus 5.

Brandon

Mainly cloudy in Brandon Tuesday with showers.

High 14.

Cloudy periods overnight with a chance of showers.

Low plus 4.

The Pas

Cloudy in The Pas Tuesday.

Showers in the afternoon.

High 16.

Cloudy periods overnight.

Low 7.

Thompson

A mix of sun and cloud in Thompson Tuesday.

High 13.

Cloudy with a chance of showers overnight.

Low 6.

Churchill

Increasing cloudiness in Churchill Tuesday.

A chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Wind becoming south 30 km/h in the morning.

High 10.

Showers overnight.

Low 7.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
