Manitoba’s Tuesday Weather Forecast – Sept. 19th

WINNIPEG, MB. — A cloudy Tuesday across Manitoba with rain in most areas.

Temperatures are hovering around seasonal after last week’s soaring highs.

For the latest forecast in your Manitoba community, check MyToba’s My Weather here.

Winnipeg

Cloudy in Winnipeg Tuesday.

A chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm.

Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h then increasing to 40 gusting to 60 early in the afternoon.

High 19.

Rain overnight and windy.

Low 11.

Brandon

Cloudy in Brandon Tuesday.

Showers beginning in the morning.

Risk of a thunderstorm late in the morning and in the afternoon.

Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50.

High 18.

Showers overnight.

Low 6.

The Pas

Cloudy in The Pas Tuesday.

A few showers beginning in the morning.

Wind southeast 20 km/h becoming northeast 20 late in the afternoon.

High 15.

Rain overnight and windy.

Low 10.

Thompson

Increasing cloudiness in Thompson Tuesday.

Wind becoming east 20 km/h late in the afternoon.

High 15.

Rain overnight.

Low 7.

Churchill

Cloudy with a chance of drizzle Tuesday morning in Churchill.

A mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon with fog patches dissipating near noon.

Wind becoming east 20 km/h late in the afternoon.

High 9.

Cloudy periods overnight.

Low plus 3.

—MyToba News

Photo – Andrew McCrea