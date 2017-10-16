Manitoba’s Tuesday Weather Forecast – October 17th

WINNIPEG, MB. — Mother nature will pull southern Manitoba back into summer.

Daytime highs Tuesday are expected to soar to 20 C.

Northern Manitoba can expect rain, flurries, and snow through the day Tuesday and overnight.

For the latest forecast in your Manitoba community, check MyToba’s My Weather here.

Winnipeg

Sunny in Winnipeg Tuesday.

Wind becoming south 30 km/h in the morning.

High 19.

Clear overnight.

Low 11.

Brandon

Mainly sunny in Brandon Tuesday.

Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h late in the afternoon.

High 20.

Clear overnight.

Low plus 4.

The Pas

A mix of sun and cloud Tuesday in The Pas.

Wind southeast 20 km/h becoming light early in the afternoon.

High 12.

Showers overnight.

Low 6.

Thompson

Cloudy in Thompson Tuesday.

A chance of flurries early in the morning with rain showers expected in the afternoon.

Wind becoming east 20 km/h late in the afternoon.

High plus 5.

Rain overnight.

Low plus 4.

Churchill

Mainly cloudy in Churchill Tuesday with flurries.

High plus 1.

Snow overnight and windy.

Low zero.

—Environment Canada

