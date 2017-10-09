banner20

Manitoba’s Tuesday Weather Forecast – October 10th

Andrew McCrea
Posted: 59 minutes ago brandon, Featured, NEWS, manitoba, Winnipeg, westman, interlake, eastman, central plains, parkland, pembina, northern

WINNIPEG, MB. — Daytime highs rocket above seasonal temperatures Tuesday in southern Manitoba.

A nice Tuesday ahead in central Manitoba with flurries expected in the north.

For the latest forecast in your Manitoba community, check MyToba’s My Weather here.

Winnipeg

Sunny in Winnipeg Tuesday.

Wind becoming south 20 km/h in the morning.

High 17.

Clear overnight.

Low plus 5.

Brandon

Sunny in Brandon Tuesday.

High 18.

Clear overnight.

Low zero.

The Pas

A mix of sun and cloud in The Pas Tuesday.

High 12.

Cloudy overnight.

Low plus 5.

Thompson

Cloudy with flurries Tuesday morning then a mix of sun and cloud in Thompson.

High 9.

Cloudy periods overnight.

Low zero.

Churchill

Cloudy Tuesday with a chance of flurries in Churchill.

High minus 1.

Cloudy overnight.

Low minus 5.

—Environment Canada

Photo – File

Tags: , , , , , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts
Manitoba’s Monday Forecast – October 9th
Manitoba’s Friday Forecast – October 6th
Manitoba’s Wednesday Weather – October 4th
Manitoba’s Tuesday Weather Forecast – Oct. 3rd

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.