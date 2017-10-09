Manitoba’s Tuesday Weather Forecast – October 10th

WINNIPEG, MB. — Daytime highs rocket above seasonal temperatures Tuesday in southern Manitoba.

A nice Tuesday ahead in central Manitoba with flurries expected in the north.

Winnipeg

Sunny in Winnipeg Tuesday.

Wind becoming south 20 km/h in the morning.

High 17.

Clear overnight.

Low plus 5.

Brandon

Sunny in Brandon Tuesday.

High 18.

Clear overnight.

Low zero.

The Pas

A mix of sun and cloud in The Pas Tuesday.

High 12.

Cloudy overnight.

Low plus 5.

Thompson

Cloudy with flurries Tuesday morning then a mix of sun and cloud in Thompson.

High 9.

Cloudy periods overnight.

Low zero.

Churchill

Cloudy Tuesday with a chance of flurries in Churchill.

High minus 1.

Cloudy overnight.

Low minus 5.

—Environment Canada

