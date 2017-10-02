Manitoba’s Tuesday Weather Forecast – Oct. 3rd

WINNIPEG, MB. — Clouds continue Tuesday in southern Manitoba while central and northern regions can expect some sunshine.

For the latest forecast in your Manitoba community, check MyToba’s My Weather here.

Winnipeg

Cloudy in Winnipeg Tuesday.

Showers in the morning and afternoon.

Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late in the afternoon.

High 12.

Cloudy periods overnight.

Low plus 4.

Brandon

Cloudy Tuesday in Brandon.

A chance of showers.

Wind becoming west 20 km/h in the morning.

High 11.

Cloudy overnight with a chance of showers.

Low plus 3.

The Pas

Clearing Tuesday morning in The Pas.

Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light early in the afternoon.

High 9.

Cloudy periods overnight.

Low plus 3.

Thompson

A mix of sun and cloud Tuesday in Thompson.

High 9.

Cloudy with a chance of showers overnight.

Low plus 4.

Churchill

Mainly sunny Tuesday in Churchill.

Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50.

Temperature steady near plus 3.

Rain overnight.

Low plus 3.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File