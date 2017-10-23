Manitoba’s Tuesday Weather Forecast – Oct. 24th

WINNIPEG, MB. — Sunshine begins returning to southern Manitoba Tuesday.

Precipitation is expected throughout central and northern Manitoba.

Winnipeg

Clearing in Winnipeg Tuesday.

Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light early in the morning.

High 9.

Clear overnight.

Low plus 5.

Brandon

Mainly sunny in Brandon Tuesday.

Wind becoming west 20 km/h early in the afternoon.

High 11.

Cloudy periods overnight.

Low plus 3.

The Pas

Mainly cloudy in The Pas Tuesday.

Showers in the afternoon.

Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h in the afternoon.

High 9.

Cloudy periods with a chance of showers.

Low plus 2.

Thompson

Cloudy in Thompson Tuesday.

Periods of rain mixed with snow beginning in the afternoon.

Wind becoming south 20 km/h late in the afternoon.

High plus 3.

Periods of rain or snow overnight.

Low minus 1.

Churchill

Mainly cloudy in Churchill Tuesday.

High minus 3.

Cloudy with flurries overnight.

Low minus 4.

—MyToba MyWeather



