Manitoba’s Tuesday Weather Forecast – November 7th

WINNIPEG, MB. — Don’t let the daytime high in southern Manitoba fool you.

We’re expecting wind chills in the minus 30 range Tuesday.

For the latest forecast in your Manitoba community, check MyToba’s My Weather here.

Winnipeg

Mainly sunny Tuesday in Winnipeg.

Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50.

High minus 7. Wind chill minus 29.

Cloudy periods overnight.

Low minus 9.

Brandon

A mix of sun and cloud in Brandon Tuesday.

Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50.

High minus 8. Wind chill minus 27.

Clear overnight.

Low minus 14.

The Pas

Periods of light snow in The Pas Tuesday.

Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming northwest 30 near noon.

High minus 5.

Clear overnight.

Low minus 17.

Thompson

Periods of light snow in Thompson Tuesday.

Amount 2 cm.

Wind becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning.

High minus 6.

Clear overnight.

Low minus 22.

Churchill

Cloudy in Churchill Tuesday.

Snow beginning in the morning.

Amount 2 to 4 cm.

Wind becoming north 20 km/h in the afternoon.

High minus 8.

Cloudy with flurries overnight and local blowing snow.

Windy with a low of minus 22.

—Environment Canada



Photo – File