Manitoba’s Tuesday Weather Forecast – July 11th
WINNIPEG, MB. — Wet and potentially stormy in southern Manitoba Tuesday.
Hot and humid across the province, but a few degrees warmer up north Tuesday.
Winnipeg
Showers with risk of a thunderstorm in Winnipeg Tuesday.
Expecting about 10 to 20 mm.
Wind out of the east at 30-clicks per hour in the morning.
Reaching for a high of 21 C with the humidex making it feel more like 26 C.
Cloudy periods overnight with a low of 13 C.
Brandon
Showers ending early Tuesday afternoon then cloudy in Brandon.
Risk of a thunderstorm in the morning and early afternoon.
Wind from the northeast at 30-kilometres an hour.
Reaching for a high of 21 C, but feeling more like 26 C with the humidex.
Cloudy with showers overnight.
Dropping to a low of 14 C.
The Pas
Sunny in The Pas Tuesday.
Wind from the east at 20-kilometres per hour in the early afternoon.
A high of 24 C expected.
Clear overnight with a low of 13 C.
Thompson
Clearing Tuesday morning in Thompson.
Reaching for a high of 24 C.
Clear overnight.
Dropping to a low of 11 C.
Churchill
Sunny in Churchill Tuesday.
Temperature soaring to 20 C.
Clear overnight.
Down to a low of 13 C.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – Andrew McCrea