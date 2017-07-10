Manitoba’s Tuesday Weather Forecast – July 11th

Andrew McCrea
Posted: July 10th at 7:00pm

WINNIPEG, MB. — Wet and potentially stormy in southern Manitoba Tuesday.

Hot and humid across the province, but a few degrees warmer up north Tuesday.

Winnipeg

Showers with risk of a thunderstorm in Winnipeg Tuesday.

Expecting about 10 to 20 mm.

Wind out of the east at 30-clicks per hour in the morning.

Reaching for a high of 21 C with the humidex making it feel more like 26 C.

Cloudy periods overnight with a low of 13 C.

Brandon

Showers ending early Tuesday afternoon then cloudy in Brandon.

Risk of a thunderstorm in the morning and early afternoon.

Wind from the northeast at 30-kilometres an hour.

Reaching for a high of 21 C, but feeling more like 26 C with the humidex.

Cloudy with showers overnight.

Dropping to a low of 14 C.

The Pas

Sunny in The Pas Tuesday.

Wind from the east at 20-kilometres per hour in the early afternoon.

A high of 24 C expected.

Clear overnight with a low of 13 C.

Thompson

Clearing Tuesday morning in Thompson.

Reaching for a high of 24 C.

Clear overnight.

Dropping to a low of 11 C.

Churchill

Sunny in Churchill Tuesday.

Temperature soaring to 20 C.

Clear overnight.

Down to a low of 13 C.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Andrew McCrea

