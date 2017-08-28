Manitoba’s Tuesday Weather Forecast – August 29th

WINNIPEG, MB. — A cloudy and hazy day is in store for much of Manitoba on Tuesday.

Southern Manitoba will continue to be hot Tuesday with humidex values reaching 32 C.

For the latest forecast in your Manitoba community, check MyToba’s My Weather here.

Winnipeg

Clearing Tuesday morning in Winnipeg.

Hazy in the afternoon.

Wind becoming north 30 km/h late in the afternoon.

High 29. Humidex 32.

Clear overnight. Low 9.

Brandon

Sunny in Brandon Tuesday.

Hazy late in the morning and in the afternoon.

Wind becoming northeast 30 km/h in the morning.

High 29. Humidex 32.

Clear overnight. Low 8.

The Pas

Sunny in The Pas Tuesday.

Widespread smoke.

Wind becoming north 20 km/h late in the afternoon.

High 23.

Clear overnight. Low 10.

Thompson

Increasing cloudiness in Thompson Tuesday.

High 17.

Clear overnight. Low 5.

Churchill

Mainly cloudy in Churchill Tuesday.

Clearing in the afternoon.

Wind north 30 km/h.

Temperature steady near 8.

Clear overnight. Low 4.

—MyToba News

Photo – Andrew McCrea