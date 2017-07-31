banner20

Manitoba’s Tuesday Weather Forecast – August 1st

WINNIPEG, MB. — The heat continues in southern Manitoba on Tuesday, August 1st.

The Pas can expect showers Tuesday while northern Manitoba should be sunny and warm.

For the latest forecast in your Manitoba community, check MyToba’s My Weather here.

Winnipeg

Sunny in Winnipeg to start Tuesday, then becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon.

Wind out of the north at 20-kilometres per hour in the early afternoon.

Reaching for a high of 26 C, but feeling more like 29 C with the humidex.

Clear overnight with a low of 14 C.

Brandon

Sunny to start Tuesday in Brandon.

Increasing cloudiness in the afternoon.

Reaching for a high of 25 C with a humidex of 27 C.

Cloudy overnight into Wednesday.

A low of 14 C.

The Pas

Cloudy with showers Tuesday in The Pas.

Reaching for a high of 22 C.

Cloudy overnight.

Down to a low of 12 C.

Thompson

Sunny in Thompson Tuesday.

Reaching for a high of 22 C.

Clear overnight.

Dropping to a low of 8 C.

Churchill

Clearing Tuesday morning in Churchill.

Wind out of the north at 30-kilometres per hour, but becoming light in the late afternoon.

Reaching for a high of 14 C.

Cloudy periods overnight with a low of 9 C.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Andrew McCrea

