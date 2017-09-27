Manitoba’s Thursday Weather – September 28th

WINNIPEG, MB. — Summer continues to fade away Thursday, particularly in southern Manitoba.

While daytime highs are still beautiful, the low in Winnipeg and Brandon will dip to zero degrees as we head into Friday.

For the latest forecast in your Manitoba community, check MyToba’s My Weather here.

Winnipeg

Clearing Thursday in Winnipeg.

Wind becoming north 20 km/h early in the afternoon.

High 16.

Clear overnight.

Low zero.

Brandon

Sunny in Brandon Thursday.

High 19.

Clear overnight.

Low zero.

The Pas

Mainly sunny in The Pas Thursday.

High 13.

Clear overnight.

Low plus 5.

Thompson

Mainly cloudy in Thompson Thursday.

High 10.

Clear overnight.

Low plus 2.

Churchill

Rain ending early Thursday afternoon then cloudy in Churchill.

Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50.

Temperature falling to plus 3 in the afternoon.

Cloudy periods overnight.

Low plus 2.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File