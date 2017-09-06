Manitoba’s Thursday Weather Forecast – Sept. 6th

WINNIPEG, MB. — Lots of sunshine across Manitoba Thursday.

For the latest forecast in your Manitoba community, check MyToba’s My Weather here.

Winnipeg

A mix of sun and cloud in Winnipeg Thursday.

High 23. Humidex 26.

Clear overnight.

Low 7.

Brandon

A mix of sun and cloud in Brandon Thursday.

Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h in the morning.

High 26.

Clear overnight.

Low 6.

The Pas

Mainly sunny in The Pas Thursday.

High 23.

Clear overnight.

Low 11.

Thompson

Mainly sunny in Thompson Thursday.

High 20.

Clear overnight.

Low 10.

Churchill

Mainly sunny in Churchill Thursday.

Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon.

High 17.

Clear overnight.

Low 10.

—MyToba News

Photo – Andrew McCrea