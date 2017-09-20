Manitoba’s Thursday Weather Forecast – Sept. 21st

WINNIPEG, MB. — Showers expected Thursday morning and evening across most of Manitoba.

Winnipeg

Increasing cloudiness in Winnipeg Thursday.

A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Wind south 30 km/h becoming light in the morning.

Wind becoming south 20 late in the afternoon.

High 20.

Clearing overnight.

Low 9.

Brandon

Increasing cloudiness early Thursday morning in Brandon.

Wind south 20 km/h becoming light early in the afternoon.

High 21.

Cloudy with a chance of showers overnight.

Low plus 4.

The Pas

Sunny in The Pas Thursday.

High 16.

Cloudy periods overnight.

Low 6.

Thompson

Sunny Thursday morning in Thompson then a mix of sun and cloud.

A chance of showers in the afternoon.

High 16.

Cloudy periods overnight with a chance of showers.

Low plus 5.

Churchill

Mainly cloudy in Churchill Thursday.

High 11.

Cloudy with a chance of showers overnight.

Low 7.

