Manitoba’s Thursday Weather Forecast – Sept. 14th

Posted: September 13th at 5:00pm

WINNIPEG, MB. — Seasonal temperatures return to southern Manitoba Thursday.

Most of the province will be under cloud cover with showers during the day or into the overnight.

Winnipeg

Increasing cloudiness Thursday in Winnipeg.

Wind becoming north 30 km/h in the morning.

High 20.

Showers overnight.

Low 12.

Brandon

Increasing cloudiness in Brandon early Thursday morning.

Showers in the afternoon and hazy.

Wind northeast 30 km/h.

High 18.

Rain overnight.

Low 10.

The Pas

Cloudy in The Pas Thursday.

Wind becoming north 20 km/h in the morning.

High 13.

Cloudy periods overnight.

Low plus 5.

Thompson

Mainly cloudy in Thompson Thursday.

A chance of showers early in the morning.

High 11.

Cloudy periods overnight.

Low plus 1.

Churchill

Mainly cloudy Thursday in Churchill.

A chance of showers in the morning and early in the afternoon.

High 7.

Cloudy overnight.

Low zero.

—MyToba News

Photo – Andrew McCrea

