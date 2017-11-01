Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Manitoba’s Thursday Weather Forecast – Nov. 2nd

Andrew McCrea
WINNIPEG, MB. — Flurries continue across Manitoba Thursday.

For the latest forecast in your Manitoba community, check MyToba's My Weather here.

Winnipeg

Mainly cloudy in Winnipeg Thursday with a chance of flurries.

Wind becoming north 20 km/h in the morning.

High zero.

Clear overnight.

Low minus 10.

Brandon

Mainly cloudy with a chance of flurries Thursday in Brandon.

High minus 3.

Cloudy periods overnight.

Low minus 11.

The Pas

Cloudy with a chance of flurries Thursday in The Pas.

High minus 8.

Cloudy overnight.

Low minus 15.

Thompson

Mainly cloudy in Thompson Thursday.

A chance of flurries early in the morning.

Wind up to 15 km/h.

High minus 14. Wind chill minus 25.

Clearing overnight.

Low minus 23.

Churchill

A mix of sun and cloud with a chance of flurries Thursday in Churchill.

Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40.

Temperature falling to minus 20 in the afternoon.

Wind chill minus 29.

Clear overnight.

Low minus 21.

—Environment Canada

Photo –

