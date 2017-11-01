Manitoba’s Thursday Weather Forecast – Nov. 2nd
WINNIPEG, MB. — Flurries continue across Manitoba Thursday.
Winnipeg
Mainly cloudy in Winnipeg Thursday with a chance of flurries.
Wind becoming north 20 km/h in the morning.
High zero.
Clear overnight.
Low minus 10.
Brandon
Mainly cloudy with a chance of flurries Thursday in Brandon.
High minus 3.
Cloudy periods overnight.
Low minus 11.
The Pas
Cloudy with a chance of flurries Thursday in The Pas.
High minus 8.
Cloudy overnight.
Low minus 15.
Thompson
Mainly cloudy in Thompson Thursday.
A chance of flurries early in the morning.
Wind up to 15 km/h.
High minus 14. Wind chill minus 25.
Clearing overnight.
Low minus 23.
Churchill
A mix of sun and cloud with a chance of flurries Thursday in Churchill.
Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40.
Temperature falling to minus 20 in the afternoon.
Wind chill minus 29.
Clear overnight.
Low minus 21.
—Environment Canada
