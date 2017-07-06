Manitoba’s Thursday Weather Forecast – July 6th

WINNIPEG, MB. — Another hot day ahead across most of Manitoba Thursday.

UV indexes will be high or very high across the province with only moderate values in the Thompson area.

For the latest forecast in your Manitoba community, check MyToba’s My Weather here.

Winnipeg

Sunny in Winnipeg Thursday.

Wind out of the northwest at 30-kilometres per hour gusting up to 50 before noon.

Reaching for a high of 27 C with the humidex making it feel more like 31 C.

UV index 8 or very high.

A few clouds this evening with the wind becoming light and increasing cloudiness overnight.

A chance of showers before morning.

Down to a low of 15 C.

Brandon

Sunny in Brandon Thursday.

Wind becoming north at 30-kilometres an hour gusting to 50 before lunch.

Reaching for a high of 27 C with the UV index 8 or very high.

Clear Thursday evening, becoming partly cloudy before morning with a chance of showers.

Risk of a thunderstorm overnight as the wind dies down.

Dropping to a low of 13 C.

The Pas

Mainly sunny in The Pas Thursday.

Increasing cloudiness late in the afternoon.

Reaching for a high of 25 C. UV index 7 or high.

Mainly cloudy with a chance of showers this evening and risk of a thunderstorm.

Clearing overnight with a low of 14 C.

Thompson

Cloudy with a chance of showers in Thompson Thursday morning, but clearing in the afternoon.

Wind north at 20-kilometres per hour becoming light before lunch.

A high of 25 C expected. UV index 5 or moderate.

Clear overnight with a low of 12 C.

Churchill

Clearing Thursday morning in Churchill.

Wind from the northwest at 20-kilometres per hour, becoming light soon after the lunch hour.

Reaching for a high of 20 C. UV index 6 or high.

Clear overnight.

Wind shifting to the west at 20-kilometres an hour after midnight.

Dropping to a low of 13 C.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Andrew McCrea