Manitoba’s Smoking Rate Higher Than Canada’s

WINNIPEG, MB – 18 per cent of Manitobans were smokers last year. That’s slightly higher than the national number.

Across the country, smoking dropped one point from 18 to 17 per cent. And men are more likely to smoke than women, 19 per cent to 15.

Smoking among Canadians is down nine per cent since 2001.

Rob Cunningham at the Canadian Cancer Society says Manitoba has a lot of work left to do. Our province still hasn’t banned flavored tobacco, we continue to allow smoking on patios and there are too many retail locations for tobacco compared to alcohol.

Health Canada’s Tobacco Strategy expires next March so regulations will likely change again in the spring.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – File