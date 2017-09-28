banner20

Manitoba’s Smoking Rate Higher Than Canada’s

Hal Anderson
Posted: September 28th, 2017 at 10:00am Featured, NEWS, manitoba

WINNIPEG, MB – 18 per cent of Manitobans were smokers last year. That’s slightly higher than the national number.

Across the country, smoking dropped one point from 18 to 17 per cent. And men are more likely to smoke than women, 19 per cent to 15.

Smoking among Canadians is down nine per cent since 2001.

Rob Cunningham at the Canadian Cancer Society says Manitoba has a lot of work left to do. Our province still hasn’t banned flavored tobacco, we continue to allow smoking on patios and there are too many retail locations for tobacco compared to alcohol.

Health Canada’s Tobacco Strategy expires next March so regulations will likely change again in the spring.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – File

 

Tags: , , ,
Watch for Hal's Thoughts at the start of each week on MyToba. He talks with his weather expert buddy Bruce Johnson on MyToba every weekend. Hal Anderson Weekends airs on 680 CJOB every Saturday & Sunday morning between 7 & 10. He owns his own multimedia company, Hal Anderson Productions Limited.
Related Posts
RCMP Believe Virden Fire Was Arson
RCMP Convince Swan River Robber To Turn Himself In
Manitoba Government Invests In Software Company
Manitoba RCMP Investigating Suspicious Death Of Woman Found In Driveway

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.