Manitoba’s Premier Kids Talent Show Accepting Auditions

WINNIPEG, MB. – Manitoba’s premier talent show is back October 22nd and ready to give local performers a stage to showcase their singing, dancing and magic skills. The annual Manitoba’s Little Big Shots show, which is now in its second year, is set for Sunday, October 22nd at The Metropolitan Entertainment Centre.

They are currently accepting video auditions in categories Ages 5-8, Ages 9-12 and Ages 13-16. Talented kids can compete in vocals, dance, and variety. Competitors can enter as soloists or in groups.

Local celebrity judges from media, fashion, and the acting community will be on hand and the crowd will be entertained by local comedians Jon Ljungberg and Big Daddy Tazz.

Proceeds from the event assist Turning Leaf provide their tailored support services in the community for those struggling with mental illness and homelessness. “We are proud that the charity is associated with such an event that gives local performers the opportunity to share their talent. It will be exciting for us to see proud family members and friends in the audience, showing their support. This show offers a real sense of community spirit and we hope that it will raise awareness for Turning Leaf and high impact services we offer in our community, says Barkley Engel, Executive Director.

The competition will celebrate local youngsters who will be battling it out to be crowned the winners of Manitoba’s Little Big Shots for 2017.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

Photo courtesy of Facebook/MBLittleBigShots