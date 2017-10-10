banner20

Manitoba’s Premier Kids Talent Show Accepting Auditions

Kevin Klein
Posted: October 10th at 8:00am dance, theatre, exhibits, events, Featured, ARTS

WINNIPEG, MB. – Manitoba’s premier talent show is back October 22nd and ready to give local performers a stage to showcase their singing, dancing and magic skills. The annual Manitoba’s Little Big Shots show, which is now in its second year, is set for Sunday, October 22nd at The Metropolitan Entertainment Centre.

They are currently accepting video auditions in categories Ages 5-8, Ages 9-12 and Ages 13-16. Talented kids can compete in vocals, dance, and variety. Competitors can enter as soloists or in groups.

Local celebrity judges from media, fashion, and the acting community will be on hand and the crowd will be entertained by local comedians Jon Ljungberg and Big Daddy Tazz.

Proceeds from the event assist Turning Leaf provide their tailored support services in the community for those struggling with mental illness and homelessness. “We are proud that the charity is associated with such an event that gives local performers the opportunity to share their talent. It will be exciting for us to see proud family members and friends in the audience, showing their support. This show offers a real sense of community spirit and we hope that it will raise awareness for Turning Leaf and high impact services we offer in our community, says Barkley Engel, Executive Director.

The competition will celebrate local youngsters who will be battling it out to be crowned the winners of Manitoba’s Little Big Shots for 2017.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

Photo courtesy of Facebook/MBLittleBigShots

Tags: , , ,
Kevin Klein is President and CEO of MyToba News. The former publisher and CEO of the Winnipeg Sun, Kevin has spent several years in Canadian media working in newspapers, radio and television. A proud and passionate citizen of Winnipeg and Manitoba, Kevin is excited to bring you news, pictures and information on the many wonderful charity groups in our province. If you have an event you want us to know about, email Kevin at kevin@mytoba.ca and follow him on Twitter @kevinkleinwpg.
Related Posts
A New Start for Pimicikamak & Manitoba Hydro
Penalties Total More Than $48,000 for Two Manitoba Businesses
Trudeau Responds To Manitoba Video
Happy Thanksgiving! What’s closed?

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.