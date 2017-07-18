Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Manitoba’s Pallister Wants Legalized Pot Delayed

Hal Anderson
Posted: July 18th at 10:30am Featured, NEWS, POLITICS

WINNIPEG, MB – The Premiers are meeting in Edmonton. Yesterday, aboriginal leaders boycotted talks with the provincial leaders. Today, word is Manitoba’s Brian Pallister will ask the other provincial leaders to consider delaying the legalization of marijuana. He’s apparently worried about driving.

NAFTA is also on the agenda. It’s an obvious topic of discussion, seeing as how American President Donald Trump wants to renegotiate the trade deal.

Pallister also wants to discuss the growing number of refugee claimants crossing into Manitoba from the US.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – File

 

