banner20

Manitoba’s New Red Tape Measure: Best in North America

Kevin Klein
Posted: 1 minute ago Featured, NEWS, POLITICS, manitoba

WINNIPEG, MB. –   The Manitoba government took another major step towards being a North American leader in cutting red tape when it announced its baseline count. The count is the most comprehensive in Canada including government rules found in legislation, regulations, policies, forms, and guidelines. According to Finance Minister Cameron Friesen, Manitoba’s baseline count includes 906,824 regulatory requirements.

“Red tape is a huge hidden tax on everyone. It increases prices, reduces job opportunities, and stresses people out. Manitoba deserves high praise for making that hidden tax more visible today. It’s a very promising step towards making things better not just for those who directly get tangled up in red tape, but all Manitobans who suffer as a result,” said Laura Jones CFIB’s Executive Vice-President and Chief Strategic Officer.

Last spring, the government became the first province in Canada to legislate a cap on the number of government rules. Bill 22 mandates that for every new regulatory requirement created, two existing requirements with double the administrative burden of the new requirement must be removed (two-for-one rule) until March 31, 2021. After March 31, 2021, it will be replaced by a ‘one-for-one’ rule.

“To date, British Columbia has been Canada’s undisputed leader in red tape reduction, but Manitoba has announced a more comprehensive measure and has beat BC in being the first province to legislate a cap. If things continue this way, it will be the Manitoba model that everyone is talking about,” said Jones.

“The government still has a lot of work to do in actually cutting red tape, but they have all the right ingredients,” said Jonathan Alward, CFIB’s Director of Provincial Affairs for Manitoba.
CFIB estimates the annual costs of all regulations on businesses in Canada to be $37 billion annually, with one-third of that ($11 billion) considered unnecessary red tape. In Manitoba, all federal, provincial and municipal regulations cost businesses $1.2 billion annually, $360 million of which is considered red tape.

“Seven out of ten business owners in Manitoba say red tape is limiting their ability to create jobs. The government’s focus on this couldn’t be more timely or more important,” concluded Alward.

CFIB’s ninth annual Red Tape Awareness Week™ will take place between January 22-26, 2018 and will challenge governments to reduce the hidden tax of red tape for the good of all Canadians.

Canadian Federation of Independent Business 

File photo

Tags: , , ,
Kevin Klein is President and CEO of MyToba News. The former publisher and CEO of the Winnipeg Sun, Kevin has spent several years in Canadian media working in newspapers, radio and television. A proud and passionate citizen of Winnipeg and Manitoba, Kevin is excited to bring you news, pictures and information on the many wonderful charity groups in our province. If you have an event you want us to know about, email Kevin at kevin@mytoba.ca and follow him on Twitter @kevinkleinwpg.
Related Posts
New Appointment to Manitoba Public Utilities Board
Manitoba Bison Golf Team Has Back to Back Wins
Tips on Keeping Your Important Data Safe
United Way Winnipeg Announces Campaign Goal

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.