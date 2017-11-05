Manitoba’s Monday Weather Forecast

WINNIPEG, MB. — Mostly cloudy across Manitoba Monday.

Winnipeg

Cloudy in Winnipeg Monday.

A chance of flurries late in the morning and in the afternoon.

Wind west 20 km/h.

High minus 6.

Clearing overnight.

Low minus 16.

Brandon

Clearing Monday morning in Brandon.

Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h near noon.

High minus 10.

Clear overnight.

Low minus 18.

The Pas

Mainly cloudy in The Pas Monday.

Flurries in the morning.

Wind west 30 km/h.

High minus 8.

Cloudy overnight.

Low minus 11.

Thompson

Cloudy in Thompson Monday.

Flurries in the morning.

Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon.

Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h near noon.

High minus 12.

Cloudy with flurries overnight.

Low minus 14.

Churchill

Cloudy in Churchill Monday.

A chance of flurries in the morning.

Blowing snow with visibilities at times less than 2-kilometres.

Wind northwest 40 km/h gusting to 60.

Temperature steady near minus 17.

Wind chill minus 31.

Cloudy periods with a chance of flurries overnight.

Low minus 18.

—Environment Canada

