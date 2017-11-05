Manitoba’s Monday Weather Forecast
WINNIPEG, MB. — Mostly cloudy across Manitoba Monday.
Winnipeg
Cloudy in Winnipeg Monday.
A chance of flurries late in the morning and in the afternoon.
Wind west 20 km/h.
High minus 6.
Clearing overnight.
Low minus 16.
Brandon
Clearing Monday morning in Brandon.
Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h near noon.
High minus 10.
Clear overnight.
Low minus 18.
The Pas
Mainly cloudy in The Pas Monday.
Flurries in the morning.
Wind west 30 km/h.
High minus 8.
Cloudy overnight.
Low minus 11.
Thompson
Cloudy in Thompson Monday.
Flurries in the morning.
Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon.
Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h near noon.
High minus 12.
Cloudy with flurries overnight.
Low minus 14.
Churchill
Cloudy in Churchill Monday.
A chance of flurries in the morning.
Blowing snow with visibilities at times less than 2-kilometres.
Wind northwest 40 km/h gusting to 60.
Temperature steady near minus 17.
Wind chill minus 31.
Cloudy periods with a chance of flurries overnight.
Low minus 18.
—Environment Canada
