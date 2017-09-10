Manitoba’s Monday Weather Forecast – September 11th

WINNIPEG, MB. — Sunny in the south, smoky in central regions, and showers in the north Monday.

For the latest forecast in your Manitoba community, check MyToba’s My Weather here.

Winnipeg

Sunny in Winnipeg Monday.

Wind west 20 km/h becoming light late in the afternoon.

High 26.

Clear overnight.

Low 15.

Brandon

Sunny in Brandon Monday.

Wind becoming south 20 km/h late in the afternoon.

High 27.

Clear overnight.

Low 12.

The Pas

Mainly sunny in The Pas Monday.

Widespread smoke.

Wind west 30 km/h.

High 22.

Clear overnight.

Low 14.

Thompson

A mix of sun and cloud in Thompson Monday.

Local smoke.

Wind becoming west 30 km/h in the morning.

High 18.

Cloudy periods with a chance of showers overnight.

Low 7.

Churchill

Mainly cloudy in Churchill Monday.

40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Local smoke in the morning.

Wind southwest 30 km/h becoming west 50 gusting to 70 in the morning.

High 9.

Periods of rain overnight and windy.

Low 6.

—MyToba News

Photo – Andrew McCrea