Manitoba’s Monday Weather Forecast – Sept. 25th

WINNIPEG, MB. — A mostly cloudy Monday in southern Manitoba with a mix of sun and cloud in central and northern parts of the province.

Winnipeg

Periods of drizzle ending Monday afternoon then mainly cloudy in Winnipeg.

Wind north 20 km/h.

High 12.

Cloudy overnight.

Low 7.

Brandon

Periods of drizzle ending Monday morning then a mix of sun and cloud in Brandon.

High 13.

Cloudy overnight.

Low plus 4.

The Pas

A mix of sun and cloud Monday with a chance of showers or drizzle in The Pas.

High 12.

Clear overnight.

Low plus 4.

Thompson

A mix of sun and cloud in Thompson Monday.

High 9.

Cloudy periods overnight.

Low plus 1.

Churchill

A mix of sun and cloud in Churchill Monday.

High 7.

Cloudy overnight.

Low plus 1.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

