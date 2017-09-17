Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Manitoba’s Monday Weather Forecast – Sept. 18th

MyToba
Posted: September 17th, 2017 at 5:00pm brandon, Featured, NEWS, manitoba, Winnipeg, westman, interlake, eastman, central plains, parkland, pembina, northern

WINNIPEG, MB. — Some good news in your Monday weather forecast – if you’re in southern Manitoba.

Environment Canada was called for grey skies through next week, but it will now be mainly sunny Monday.

For the latest forecast in your Manitoba community, check MyToba’s My Weather here.

Winnipeg

Mainly sunny in Winnipeg Monday.

Wind becoming south 20 km/h in the morning.

High 19.

Cloudy overnight.

Low 10.

Brandon

Mainly sunny in Brandon Monday.

Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h late in the afternoon.

High 20.

Cloudy overnight.

Low 10.

The Pas

Mainly sunny in The Pas Monday.

Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h early in the afternoon.

High 16.

Cloudy periods with a chance of showers overnight.

Low 8.

Thompson

Mainly cloudy Monday in Thompson.

High 12.

Clear overnight.

Low plus 1.

Churchill

Cloudy in Churchill Monday.

Drizzle and fog patches in the morning.

High 9.

Cloudy overnight.

Low plus 2.

—MyToba News

Photo – Andrew McCrea

