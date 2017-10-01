Manitoba’s Monday Weather Forecast – October 1st

WINNIPEG, MB. — Cloudy, wet, and somewhat windy Monday across much of Manitoba.

For the latest forecast in your Manitoba community, check MyToba’s My Weather here.

Winnipeg

Cloudy in Winnipeg Monday.

Showers in the morning and early in the afternoon.

Clearing late in the afternoon.

Wind south 20 km/h becoming light early in the morning.

Wind becoming southwest 20 gusting to 40 early in the afternoon.

High 17.

Cloudy periods overnight.

Low 6.

Brandon

Cloudy in Brandon Monday.

Becoming a mix of sun and cloud late in the afternoon.

Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning.

High 14.

Clearing.

Low plus 2.

The Pas

Showers in The Pas Monday.

Amount 10 to 20 mm.

Wind becoming north 30 km/h late in the afternoon.

High 14.

Periods of rain overnight.

Low plus 1.

Thompson

Showers in Thompson Monday.

Wind becoming north 20 km/h early in the afternoon.

High 11.

Rain overnight.

Low minus 2.

Churchill

Showers in Churchill Monday.

Amount 5 mm.

Wind becoming north 40 km/h gusting to 60 late in the afternoon.

High 11 with temperature falling to plus 4 in the afternoon.

Rain overnight and windy.

Low minus 1.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File