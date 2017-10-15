Manitoba’s Monday Weather Forecast – October 16th

WINNIPEG, MB. — It will be a windy Monday across most of Manitoba.

Showers are expected in central Manitoba with snow or flurries in the north.

For the latest forecast in your Manitoba community, check MyToba’s My Weather here.

Winnipeg

Mainly sunny in Winnipeg Monday.

Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50.

High 16.

Clear overnight.

Low plus 4.

Brandon

Mainly sunny in Brandon Monday.

Wind becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning.

High 16.

Clear overnight.

Low plus 2.

The Pas

A mix of sun and cloud in The Pas Monday.

A chance of showers early in the morning.

Wind south 20 km/h becoming west 30 gusting to 50 in the morning.

High 11.

Cloudy periods overnight.

Low plus 1.

Thompson

Cloudy in Thompson Monday.

Periods of snow beginning early in the morning then changing to rain in the morning.

Risk of freezing rain in the morning.

Snowfall amount 2 cm.

Wind south 20 km/h becoming west 30 gusting to 50 early in the afternoon.

High 6.

Cloudy with showers overnight.

Low plus 1.

Churchill

Cloudy in Churchill Monday.

Periods of snow beginning early in the afternoon.

Amount 2 cm.

Wind becoming east 20 km/h late in the afternoon.

High plus 1.

Snow overnight.

Low zero.

—Environment Canada

Photo – File