Manitoba’s Monday Weather Forecast – Oct. 30th

WINNIPEG, MB. — We know colder weather usually brings a surge in gas prices, but this seems a little excessive.

MyToba reader Ian Shanley snapped this photo of the Petro-Canada station at St. Anne’s Road and Novavista Drive, but don’t worry- it was just a mistake.

Monday starts off windy in southern Manitoba, but it will quiet down somewhat.

Flurries are expected in most areas across Manitoba as we kick off the work week.

Winnipeg

Cloudy with flurries Monday in Winnipeg.

Wind north 50 km/h gusting to 70 diminishing to 30 gusting to 50 late in the afternoon.

Temperature steady near minus 1.

Clear overnight.

Low minus 7.

Brandon

Cloudy in Brandon Monday.

A few flurries in the morning, but clearing late in the afternoon.

Wind north 40 km/h gusting to 60 becoming northwest 20 late in the afternoon.

Temperature steady near minus 3.

Clear overnight.

Low minus 10.

The Pas

Cloudy in The Pas with a chance of flurries early Monday morning then a mix of sun and cloud.

Wind north 20 km/h becoming light early in the afternoon.

High minus 3.

Cloudy overnight.

Low minus 5.

Thompson

Mainly cloudy in Thompson Monday.

High minus 5.

Cloudy periods overnight.

Low minus 13.

Churchill

Cloudy with a chance of flurries Monday in Churchill.

Wind north 20 km/h becoming light in the morning.

Temperature falling to minus 9 in the afternoon.

Cloudy with flurries overnight.

Low minus 9.

