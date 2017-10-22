Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Manitoba’s Monday Weather Forecast – Oct. 23rd

WINNIPEG, MB. — Showers are expected Monday in Winnipeg and Brandon.

It will be quite windy in southern and northern Manitoba, but relatively calm in central areas.

Winnipeg

Cloudy with showers in Winnipeg Monday morning and early in the afternoon.

Clearing late in the afternoon.

Wind northwest 20 km/h increasing to 40 gusting to 60 early in the afternoon.

High 9.

Clear overnight.

Low minus 1.

Brandon

A mix of sun and cloud in Brandon Monday.

Showers in the morning and early in the afternoon.

Wind northwest 40 km/h gusting to 60.

High 8.

Cloudy periods overnight.

Low minus 3.

The Pas

Mainly sunny in The Pas Monday.

Wind northwest 20 km/h.

High 6.

Clear overnight.

Low minus 2.

Thompson

A mix of sun and cloud in Thompson Monday.

Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h early in the afternoon.

High plus 1.

Cloudy periods overnight.

Low minus 6.

Churchill

Cloudy in Churchill Monday.

Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon.

Wind northwest 50 km/h gusting to 70.

Temperature steady near minus 2.

Cloudy with a chance of flurries.

Low minus 6.

