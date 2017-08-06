Manitoba’s Monday Weather Forecast – August 7th

WINNIPEG, MB. — Lots of warmth is returning to southern Manitoba on Monday.

Cloudy with showers across central and Northern Manitoba.

For the latest forecast in your Manitoba community, check MyToba’s My Weather here.

Winnipeg

Sunny in Winnipeg on Monday.

Increasing cloudiness in the afternoon.

Wind out of the west at 20-kilometres per hour in the early afternoon.

Reaching for a high of 26 C with the humidex making it feel like 28 C.

Clear overnight with a low of 14 C.

Brandon

Mainly sunny in Brandon on Monday.

Wind out of the west at 20-kilometres an hour in the morning.

Reaching for a high of 28 C.

Cloudy periods overnight with a low of 12 C.

The Pas

Cloudy to start Monday in The Pas.

Showers beginning early morning and ending in the late afternoon.

Risk of a thunderstorm Monday afternoon.

A high of 20 C expected.

Clear overnight with a low of 12 C.

Thompson

Showers ending early Monday morning in Thompson then clearing.

Reaching for a high of 21 C.

Clear overnight.

Down to a low of 8 C.

Churchill

Showers ending early Monday morning in Churchill then clearing.

Wind out of the north at 30-kilometres per hour but becoming light early in the afternoon.

Reaching for a high of 17 C.

Increasing cloudiness overnight.

A low of 12 C.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File