Manitoba’s Monday Weather Forecast – August 14th

WINNIPEG, MB. — A hot Monday is in store for most of Manitoba.

Some clouds are expected and Brandon will see rain as we head into Tuesday.

For the latest forecast in your Manitoba community, check MyToba’s My Weather here.

Winnipeg

Sunny in Winnipeg Monday.

Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon.

Reaching for a high of 29 C with the humidex making it feel more like 32 C.

Clear overnight with a low of 15 C.

Brandon

Mainly sunny in Brandon Monday.

A high of 26 C expected with the humidex making it feel more like 29 C.

Cloudy periods overnight with a chance of showers.

Down to a low of 15 C.

The Pas

Mainly sunny in The Pas Monday, but it will be hazy.

Wind out of the south at 20-clicks per hour in the afternoon.

Reaching for a high of 29 C, but feeling more like 31 C with the humidex.

Clear overnight.

A low of 17 C.

Thompson

Mainly sunny in Thompson Monday.

Reaching for a high of 29 C, but feeling more like 33 C with the humidex.

Clear overnight with a low of 15 C.

Churchill

Mainly sunny in Churchill Monday.

Reaching for a high of 25 C, with the humidex making it feel more like 28 C.

Clear overnight.

A low of 17 C.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Andrew McCrea