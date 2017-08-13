Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Manitoba’s Monday Weather Forecast – August 14th

Andrew McCrea
WINNIPEG, MB. — A hot Monday is in store for most of Manitoba.

Some clouds are expected and Brandon will see rain as we head into Tuesday.

Winnipeg

Sunny in Winnipeg Monday.

Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon.

Reaching for a high of 29 C with the humidex making it feel more like 32 C.

Clear overnight with a low of 15 C.

Brandon

Mainly sunny in Brandon Monday.

A high of 26 C expected with the humidex making it feel more like 29 C.

Cloudy periods overnight with a chance of showers.

Down to a low of 15 C.

The Pas

Mainly sunny in The Pas Monday, but it will be hazy.

Wind out of the south at 20-clicks per hour in the afternoon.

Reaching for a high of 29 C, but feeling more like 31 C with the humidex.

Clear overnight.

A low of 17 C.

Thompson

Mainly sunny in Thompson Monday.

Reaching for a high of 29 C, but feeling more like 33 C with the humidex.

Clear overnight with a low of 15 C.

Churchill

Mainly sunny in Churchill Monday.

Reaching for a high of 25 C, with the humidex making it feel more like 28 C.

Clear overnight.

A low of 17 C.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Andrew McCrea

