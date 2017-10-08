banner20

Manitoba’s Monday Forecast – October 9th

Andrew McCrea
Posted: October 8th, 2017 at 5:00pm

WINNIPEG, MB. — Thanksgiving Monday brings sunshine to the south, cloudiness to central Manitoba, and snow in the north.

Winnipeg

Mainly sunny in Winnipeg Monday.

Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h in the morning. High 9.

Clear overnight.

Low minus 1.

Brandon

Mainly sunny in Brandon Monday.

Wind west 20 km/h.

High 9.

Clear overnight.

Low minus 3.

The Pas

Increasing cloudiness in The Pas Monday.

Wind becoming west 20 km/h early in the afternoon.

High plus 4.

Cloudy periods with a chance of showers.

Low plus 3.

Thompson

Light snow ending early Monday morning then cloudy with a chance of flurries in Thompson.

Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light late in the afternoon.

High plus 1.

Cloudy with flurries overnight.

Low minus 1.

Churchill

Periods of rain changing to light snow Monday afternoon in Churchill.

Wind north 40 km/h gusting to 60.

Temperature falling to zero in the afternoon.

Flurries overnight.

Low minus 4.

—Environment Canada

Photo – Andrew McCrea

