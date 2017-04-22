Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Manitoba’s Largest Solar Panel Rooftop In Oakbank

Hal Anderson
OAKBANK, MB. — The Oakbank area is home to the biggest roof mounted solar system ever in Manitoba. Evolve Green president Lorena Mitchell says it’s over 30-kilowatts and more than 2,000-square-feet. The system is on a larger geothermal heated home.

Mitchell says the system’s price-tag comes in at over $106,000 but thanks to a Manitoba Hydro rebate, the real cost is under $76,000. And even at that price, the system will pay for itself in 12-years. Even quicker if hydro rates rise as expected.

But if you don’t have tens of thousands of dollars for a solar system, Mitchell says there are other less expensive things you can do on this Earth Day to reduce your power usage, like switch out your light bulbs to LED.

—Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – Wikimedia

