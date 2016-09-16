Manitoba’s Katelin Smith wins top spot

WINNIPEG, MB – Manitoban Katelin Smith has won the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) Mastertech Challenge Hands-on competition for Western Canada. She will be competing for the top spot in the National Finals later this month.

Smith, who says she was shocked and excited to find out she won, completed monthly Mastertech tests and then did an amazing job in the two-part competition to win.

“The first step was a written test online, the second step was at Red River College,” said Smith. “They brought in a vehicle that wouldn’t start and we had 12 minutes to diagnose what was wrong.”

Smith works for Winnipeg Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, part of the Walt Morris Group of Companies. She was presented with the award alongside the organization’s President and Owner Walt Morris on Thursday, September 15 at 3 at the Pointe West Autopark.

Winnipeg Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram is clearly excited to have Katelin representing them, saying “She is an inspiration of someone who is focused and committed to her craft.”

Katelin Smith has been fixing cars for almost her entire life. Smith’s father owns an auto shop, and since she was three years old she spent time at the shop learning everything she could.

Adding to her early experience, Smith took the power mechanics program in high school, and then attained an automotive technician certificate and diploma, alongside level 2, 3, and 4 apprenticeships.

Your car is definitely in great hands with Katelin Smith, as she brings incredible knowledge, skill, and professionalism to her job. She also clearly enjoys her work and the wide variety of problems to be solved:

“Every day is different. There are days where there are electrical, days where there’s only suspension, there are some common issues that we see a lot, but there’s always something different when you go into the office,” says Smith. “I like to fix things, and I really like the diagnostic part. I like to find the problems other people can’t fix, and I enjoy the sense of accomplishment when a car is fixed.”

Smith will be at the finals in Atlanta Georgia which take place between September 21 and 23. She will also spend time at the Skip Barber School of racing and will get the chance to drive open wheel Formula One cars.

With Manitoba cheering her on, we congratulate Katelin Smith on her win and wish her great success at the finals in Atlanta!

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News