WINNIPEG, MB – Some good news from the province for health care in the Interlake.

19 new doctors have been recruited to work in the area.

Manitoba Health Minister Kelvin Geortzen says it’s usually the other way around…a lot of physicians leave to work in cities, leaving rural regions under-serviced.

He announced as well that three specialists have also agreed to work in the Interlake.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – File