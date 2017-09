WINNIPEG, MB – Keystone Agricultural Producers says Manitoba’s harvest is already about a-third complete.

KAP President Dan Mazier says yields so far are very good, especially in the south. He says Canola will be a bumper crop this year.

Farmers lucked out with a wet spring and then a sunny and dry summer. But the weather still needs to co-operate until harvesting is complete.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – File