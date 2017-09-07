Manitoba’s Friday Weather Forecast – September 8th

WINNIPEG, MB. — A sunny and delightfully warm Friday across Manitoba.

Winnipeg

Sunny in Winnipeg Friday.

Wind becoming south 20 km/h in the morning.

High 23. Humidex 25.

Clear overnight.

Low 11.

Brandon

Sunny in Brandon Friday.

Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h early in the afternoon.

High 26.

Clear overnight.

Low 11.

The Pas

Sunny in The Pas Friday.

Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40.

High 23. Humidex 28.

Clear overnight.

Low 15.

Thompson

Sunny in Thompson Friday.

Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning.

High 25. Humidex 27.

Clear overnight.

Low 14.

Churchill

A mix of sun and cloud Friday.

Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60.

High 23. Humidex 26.

Clear overnight and windy.

Low 10.

—MyToba News

Photo – Andrew McCrea