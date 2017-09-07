Manitoba’s Friday Weather Forecast – September 8th
WINNIPEG, MB. — A sunny and delightfully warm Friday across Manitoba.
For the latest forecast in your Manitoba community, check MyToba’s My Weather here.
Winnipeg
Sunny in Winnipeg Friday.
Wind becoming south 20 km/h in the morning.
High 23. Humidex 25.
Clear overnight.
Low 11.
Brandon
Sunny in Brandon Friday.
Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h early in the afternoon.
High 26.
Clear overnight.
Low 11.
The Pas
Sunny in The Pas Friday.
Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40.
High 23. Humidex 28.
Clear overnight.
Low 15.
Thompson
Sunny in Thompson Friday.
Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning.
High 25. Humidex 27.
Clear overnight.
Low 14.
Churchill
A mix of sun and cloud Friday.
Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60.
High 23. Humidex 26.
Clear overnight and windy.
Low 10.
—MyToba News
Photo – Andrew McCrea