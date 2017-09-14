Manitoba’s Friday Weather Forecast – September 15th

WINNIPEG, MB. — It’s looking a lot cooler across Manitoba in your Friday forecast.

For the latest forecast in your Manitoba community, check MyToba’s My Weather here.

Winnipeg

Becoming cloudy Friday morning in Winnipeg.

Rain beginning late in the afternoon.

Wind northeast 30 km/h.

High 16.

Rain overnight.

Low 8.

Brandon

Cloudy in Brandon Friday.

Periods of rain beginning in the morning.

Amount 5 to 10 mm.

Wind becoming northeast 40 km/h gusting to 60 in the morning.

High 12.

Rain overnight and windy.

Low 7.

The Pas

Mainly sunny in The Pas Friday.

Increasing cloudiness near noon.

High 15.

Cloudy periods overnight.

Low plus 4.

Thompson

Mainly cloudy in Thompson Friday.

High 13.

Clear overnight.

Low minus 1.

Churchill

A mix of sun and cloud in Churchill Friday.

High 10.

Clear overnight.

Low plus 3.

—MyToba News

Photo – File