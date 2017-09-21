Manitoba’s Friday Weather Forecast – Sept. 22nd

WINNIPEG, MB. — Friday kicks off a cloudy, and somewhat wet, weekend across southern Manitoba.

Winnipeg

Increasing cloudiness in Winnipeg Friday.

A few showers beginning in the afternoon.

Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 early in the afternoon.

High 18.

Cloudy overnight.

Low 10.

Brandon

Increasing cloudiness in Brandon Friday.

A few showers beginning early in the afternoon.

High 15.

Cloudy with showers overnight.

Low 6.

The Pas

Increasing cloudiness early Friday morning in The Pas.

A chance of showers in the morning and early in the afternoon.

High 10.

Cloudy overnight.

Low 7.

Thompson

Overcast in Thompson Friday.

Fog patches dissipating in the morning.

High 11.

Cloudy with a chance of showers.

Low plus 5.

Churchill

Showers ending late Friday afternoon then cloudy in Churchill.

Wind northeast 30 km/h.

Temperature steady near 7.

Cloudy with a chance of showers overnight.

Low plus 4.

