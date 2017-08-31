Manitoba’s Friday Weather Forecast – Sept. 1

WINNIPEG, MB. — A mixed bag of weather across Manitoba Friday.

Cloudy and hazy with risk of a thunderstorm in many areas.

For the latest forecast in your Manitoba community, check MyToba’s My Weather here.

Winnipeg

Increasing cloudiness early Friday morning in Winnipeg.

60 percent chance of showers.

Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Wind south 40 km/h gusting to 60.

High 25. Humidex 30.

Clearing overnight. Low 13.

Brandon

A mix of sun and cloud in Brandon Friday.

30 percent chance of showers early in the morning and late in the afternoon.

Risk of a thunderstorm.

Hazy in the afternoon.

Wind south 30 km/h becoming northwest 20 early in the afternoon.

High 28. Humidex 33.

Cloudy periods overnight. Low 10.

The Pas

Mainly cloudy in The Pas Friday.

Local smoke.

Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h in the morning.

High 22.

Cloudy periods overnight. Low 13.

Thompson

Showers ending Friday morning in Thompson then a mix of sun and cloud.

Risk of a thunderstorm early in the morning.

Local smoke.

Wind becoming west 20 km/h in the morning.

High 23. Humidex 25.

Clear overnight. Low 9.

Churchill

Cloudy in Churchill Friday.

Showers beginning early in the morning.

Risk of a thunderstorm.

Local smoke.

Amount 10 to 15 mm.

Wind south 20 km/h becoming west 30 in the morning.

Temperature steady near 16.

Periods of rain overnight.

Low 11.

—MyToba News

Photo – File