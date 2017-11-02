Manitoba’s Friday Weather Forecast – November 3rd

WINNIPEG, MB. — A mixed bag of weather across Manitoba in your Friday forecast.

For the latest forecast in your Manitoba community, check MyToba’s My Weather here.

Winnipeg

A mix of sun and cloud in Winnipeg on Friday.

Wind becoming east 20 km/h late in the afternoon.

High minus 2.

Cloudy periods overnight.

Low minus 8.

Brandon

Becoming cloudy Friday morning in Brandon.

A chance of flurries late in the afternoon.

High minus 3.

Cloudy with flurries overnight.

Low minus 9.

The Pas

Mainly cloudy with flurries in The Pas on Friday.

High minus 7.

Clear overnight.

Low minus 12.

Thompson

Sunny in Thompson Friday.

Wind up to 15 km/h.

High minus 10. Wind chill minus 27.

Clear overnight.

Low minus 17.

Churchill

Mainly sunny Friday in Churchill.

Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50.

Temperature steady near minus 18. Wind chill minus 30.

Clear overnight.

Low minus 17.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File