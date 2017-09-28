banner20

Manitoba’s Friday Forecast – Sept. 29th

Andrew McCrea
WINNIPEG, MB. — Lots of sunshine across most of Manitoba Friday.

Churchill is the exception. You can expect mainly cloudy skies with fog during the morning.

For the latest forecast in your Manitoba community, check MyToba’s My Weather here.

Winnipeg

Mainly sunny in Winnipeg Friday.

Wind becoming south 20 km/h late in the afternoon.

High 16.

Clear overnight.

Low plus 5.

Brandon

Mainly sunny in Brandon Friday.

High 18.

Clear overnight.

Low 6.

The Pas

Sunny in The Pas Friday.

High 18.

Clear overnight.

Low 8.

Thompson

A mix of sun and cloud in Thompson Friday.

Becoming sunny near noon.

Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h early in the afternoon.

High 16.

Clear overnight.

Low 8.

Churchill

Mainly cloudy in Churchill Friday.

Clearing late in the afternoon.

Fog patches dissipating in the morning.

Wind becoming southwest 40 km/h gusting to 70 in the morning.

High 14.

Cloudy periods overnight.

Low 9.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Andrew McCrea

