Manitoba’s Friday Forecast – October 6th

Andrew McCrea
Posted: 1 minute ago

WINNIPEG, MB. — A beautiful, sunny Friday across southern Manitoba while northern regions can expect rain and even snow.

Winnipeg

Mainly sunny in Winnipeg Friday.

Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h in the morning.

High 18.

Clear overnight.

Low 8.

Brandon

Mainly sunny in Brandon Friday.

Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning.

High 18.

Clear overnight.

Low plus 5.

The Pas

Mainly sunny Friday in The Pas.

Wind southwest 30 km/h.

High 15.

Periods of rain overnight.

Low 8.

Thompson

Cloudy Friday in Thompson.

A chance of showers early in the morning.

Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h early in the afternoon.

High 15.

Cloudy with a chance of showers overnight.

Low 6.

Churchill

Cloudy in Churchill Friday.

A chance of flurries or rain showers in the afternoon.

Wind becoming east 20 km/h late in the afternoon.

High plus 2.

Periods of rain overnight.

Low plus 2.

—Environment Canada

Photo – Andrew McCrea

