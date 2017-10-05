Manitoba’s Friday Forecast – October 6th

WINNIPEG, MB. — A beautiful, sunny Friday across southern Manitoba while northern regions can expect rain and even snow.

For the latest forecast in your Manitoba community, check MyToba’s My Weather here.

Winnipeg

Mainly sunny in Winnipeg Friday.

Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h in the morning.

High 18.

Clear overnight.

Low 8.

Brandon

Mainly sunny in Brandon Friday.

Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning.

High 18.

Clear overnight.

Low plus 5.

The Pas

Mainly sunny Friday in The Pas.

Wind southwest 30 km/h.

High 15.

Periods of rain overnight.

Low 8.

Thompson

Cloudy Friday in Thompson.

A chance of showers early in the morning.

Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h early in the afternoon.

High 15.

Cloudy with a chance of showers overnight.

Low 6.

Churchill

Cloudy in Churchill Friday.

A chance of flurries or rain showers in the afternoon.

Wind becoming east 20 km/h late in the afternoon.

High plus 2.

Periods of rain overnight.

Low plus 2.

—Environment Canada

Photo – Andrew McCrea