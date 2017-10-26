Manitoba’s Friday Forecast – October 27th

WINNIPEG, MB. — Clouds will clear in southern Manitoba Friday, allowing the sun to melt away this slush.

A mainly cloudy day ahead across central and northern Manitoba Friday.

For the latest forecast in your Manitoba community, check MyToba’s My Weather here.

Winnipeg

Sunny in Winnipeg Friday.

High plus 2.

Clear overnight.

Low minus 5.

Brandon

Sunny in Brandon Friday.

High plus 3.

Clear overnight.

Low minus 8.

The Pas

A mix of sun and cloud in The Pas Friday.

High plus 4.

Cloudy periods overnight.

Low minus 5.

Thompson

Mainly cloudy with a chance of flurries Friday in Thompson.

High plus 2.

Clear overnight.

Low minus 10.

Churchill

Periods of light snow Friday in Churchill.

Wind northwest 30 km/h.

Temperature falling to minus 6 in the afternoon.

Cloudy periods overnight.

Low minus 9.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File