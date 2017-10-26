banner20

Manitoba’s Friday Forecast – October 27th

Andrew McCrea
Posted: 24 seconds ago brandon, Featured, NEWS, manitoba, Winnipeg, westman, interlake, eastman, central plains, parkland, pembina, northern

WINNIPEG, MB. — Clouds will clear in southern Manitoba Friday, allowing the sun to melt away this slush.

A mainly cloudy day ahead across central and northern Manitoba Friday.

For the latest forecast in your Manitoba community, check MyToba’s My Weather here.

Winnipeg

Sunny in Winnipeg Friday.

High plus 2.

Clear overnight.

Low minus 5.

Brandon

Sunny in Brandon Friday.

High plus 3.

Clear overnight.

Low minus 8.

The Pas

A mix of sun and cloud in The Pas Friday.

High plus 4.

Cloudy periods overnight.

Low minus 5.

Thompson

Mainly cloudy with a chance of flurries Friday in Thompson.

High plus 2.

Clear overnight.

Low minus 10.

Churchill

Periods of light snow Friday in Churchill.

Wind northwest 30 km/h.

Temperature falling to minus 6 in the afternoon.

Cloudy periods overnight.

Low minus 9.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

Tags: , , , , , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts
Manitoba’s Tuesday Weather Forecast – Oct. 24th
Manitoba’s Monday Weather Forecast – Oct. 23rd
Manitoba’s Friday Forecast – October 20th
Manitoba’s Wednesday Weather – October 18th

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.